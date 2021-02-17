Rick Ross, 2 Chainz Sit On Their Thrones For ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ Series

Click to share this via email

Rick Ross is the king of his castle.

Ross and his backup musicians delivered a hip-hop performance ranging from groovy to hard on Tuesday’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR Music. Ross performed in a large room — complete with a gold throne.

The Maybach Music mogul performed an eclectic mix of songs, including “Super High”, “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Tears of Joy”.

Fellow rapper 2 Chainz performed a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” on Wednesday, swapping out the gold and white throne for an extra-tall sofa chair. The Grammy-winning rapper treated himself to some pampering, including a foot massage at the top of his performance.

2 Chainz performed five songs, including, “Southside Hov”, “Good Drank” and “Grey Area”.

Both Ross and Chainz performed as part of NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk” series celebration of Black History Month, featuring four weeks of concerts and playlists by Black artists spanning different genres.