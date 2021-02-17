Jennifer Love Hewitt Got ‘Super Drunk’ With Betty White, Thought She Was ‘Going To Kill The National Treasure’

Jennifer Love Hewitt had a wild night with Betty White.

Drew Barrymore catches up with Hewitt, 41, on “The Drew Barrymore Show”. The “Criminal Minds” actress dished on the rare time she got drunk in public with “national treasure” White.

“Pizza and vodka are her favourites, she also loves hot dogs and she cheats at Scrabble horribly, but she’s Betty White so you just let her win,” Hewitt said.

“One of the only times that I’ve been like super drunk was with Betty in public and she veered off into a bush and I thought, Oh my gosh I’m going to kill the national treasure Betty White. And then she loves to end her nights with you by eating gummy bears,” she continued. “She’s everything you want her to be, she’s the best and I just love her to pieces.”

Hewitt is a mother to two children: daughter Autumn James Hallisay, 7, and son Atticus James Hallisay, 5. Having a daughter has taught Hewitt to be kind to herself.

“One of the things we deal with a lot in this business is having to be in front of people when you feel good about yourself and when you don’t, in your best moments and in your not-so-good moments,” the actress shared. “I really spent the last probably five years really learning to just be okay with where I am when I’m there.

“This one particular afternoon I was not feeling that way, I was not in my strength at that moment and I said something degrading about myself and my appearance, maybe what my weight was or whatever,” she continued. “I didn’t know that my daughter had heard it but later on she was like, ‘Hey mommy, you said something not so nice about yourself,’ and it instantly hit my heart in a really strange way.”

“It really taught me something very profound,” she concluded. “It was a big changing moment for me and ever since then I’ve been really conscious about what I say and what she knows that I think about myself because I want her to feel good about who she is.”