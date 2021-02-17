Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out As She Performs Incredible Cover Of The Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

By Becca Longmire.

Kelly Clarkson rocked out in her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer belted out an epic cover of the Foo Fighters’ 2002 track “Times Like These”, showing off her killer vocals while being joined by her band Y’all on stage.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Goes Disco-Pop With ‘Lovefool’ Cover

The performance once again went down a storm with viewers.

Clarkson’s latest cover comes after she kicked off the week by putting her own spin on Gwen Stefani’s “I’m Just a Girl”.

Last week, she belted out “Just a Fool”, the 2012 single from Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, who was her co-star on “The Voice” at the time.

Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” have also been among the queen of covers’ recent performances, as well as the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP