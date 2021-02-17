Kelly Clarkson Rocks Out As She Performs Incredible Cover Of The Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson rocked out in her latest “Kellyoke” performance.

The singer belted out an epic cover of the Foo Fighters’ 2002 track “Times Like These”, showing off her killer vocals while being joined by her band Y’all on stage.

The performance once again went down a storm with viewers.

What a performance! The band rocked it out and Kelly sang and looked amazing. 🥰 — Bradley Champion (@BradleyChampio2) February 17, 2021

@KellyClarksonTV @kellyclarkson Kelly your so freaking amazing!! I love this song and you have just made me love it 1000000 times more. I LOVE YOU @KellyClarksonTV @kellyclarkson — Becca (@beccajanechase) February 17, 2021

Amazing as always. Can we just stop for a moment and appreciate all the different lighting effects used for Kellyoke — Donald Lambert (@dlambertjr) February 17, 2021

Please more rock music in #kellyoke Kelly slays it ❤😍 — Jessica😏▪️KC Stan▪️ (@ShoujoJ) February 17, 2021

Clarkson’s latest cover comes after she kicked off the week by putting her own spin on Gwen Stefani’s “I’m Just a Girl”.

Last week, she belted out “Just a Fool”, the 2012 single from Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, who was her co-star on “The Voice” at the time.

Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” and Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” have also been among the queen of covers’ recent performances, as well as the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“.