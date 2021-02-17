Drew Barrymore Reveals Reason She’s Never Had Any Plastic Surgery

Drew Barrymore may have been in the showbiz industry since she was a child, but she insisted she’s never been tempted to have plastic surgery.

The 45-year-old said on Tuesday’s edition of Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, “I’ve never done anything to my face and I would like to try to not to. Never say never.”

Barrymore shared, “The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face.

“I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person and [if] I do one injection I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday.”

“I think because I’m so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, ‘You miserable people,'” Barrymore added.

“I just wanted to never be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I’m boring and safe and healthy.”

“I would love if there was some way that we could let go and give in to the ride of life a little bit more,” she went on. “We’re gonna age, things are gonna go south and it’s ok and it’s a part of life and I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life, but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more, too.”

Barrymore said, “And I’m a little crazy.”

The star’s latest comments come after she revealed she’d taught her daughters an important lesson about aging in a 2019 interview with NewBeauty.

She said, “I’m not all about working from the inside out—I’m not big on meditation—but I do think your outside cannot hide your inside. I’m now determined more than ever to show my daughters that aging is a luxury. If we’re lucky, we are all going to age. I just want them to be at peace with who they are and not what they look like. If they are good, cool people, that’s all I care about.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.