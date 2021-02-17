Rihanna’s Topless Photo Has People Accusing Her Of Cultural Appropriation

Rihanna’s latest style has people calling culture appropriation.
Rihanna posted a new photo to Twitter and Instagram on Monday. She is wearing a pair of lavender satin boxers by Savage X Fenty. Her accessories include matching purple jewels are a bracelet, a large pair of earrings and what appears to be a diamond-studded carving of the Hindu god Ganesha.
when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB
While the images have generated tens of thousands of retweets, and hundreds of thousands of likes. There is a growing crowd, however, that accuses the “Umbrella” singer of appropriating their culture.
“Can we stop sexualizing people’s religion for clout?” another commenter chimed in. “I just don’t understand the purpose of having a necklace with lord Ganesh as part of a lingerie campaign.” Another user, meanwhile, wrote: “Our culture is not your costume.”
One user offered a contrasting opinion: “I’m fine with you wearing this as long as you respect Hinduism.”
ET Canada has reached out to Rihanna’s rep for a comment.