Golden Globes To Livestream Pre-Show On Twitter, Hosted By Sofia Carson And Zuri Hall

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards have found the perfect way to get fans excited for the big show.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced a partnership with Twitter to livestream a countdown special before the awards show on Sunday, Feb. 28.

“HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live” will be a 90-minute special hosted live from the Beverly Hilton, by actress and singer Sofia Carson and “Access Hollywood” entertainment reporter Zuri Hall.

Ready for the #GoldenGlobes? ❤️ this Tweet to get an alert for this year's #GlobesCountdown show, happening LIVE this Sunday right here on Twitter at 6:30p ET/3:30p PT! pic.twitter.com/qmv2Z7yq3B — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 24, 2021

Also appearing throughout the pre-show special will be host of “The Viall Files” podcast, Nick Viall, hosts and personalities, AJ Gibson & Emile Ennis Jr., comedian Fortune Feimster and more, all offering their takes on the movies, TV shows and stars being celebrated.

The panelists will also offer their predictions for who will take home the big prizes, and reminisce about iconic Golden Globes fashion moments.

“This year more than ever, fans have been at home consuming the best in film and television and coming to Twitter to talk about it,” said Sarah Rosen, Head of US Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter. “Partnering with the Golden Globes to bring the official pre-show to Twitter will give fans the opportunity to celebrate the best of entertainment, live and in real time, where the conversation happens.”

The “HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live” will begin airing live at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, followed by the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 28.