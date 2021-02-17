Regina King Says Black Women Are ‘Conditioned To Not Feel That It’s Okay’ To Be Great

Regina King wants to lead by example and remind Black women that their wildest ambitions are within reach.

King, 50, caught up with The Hollywood Reporter to dissect the politics of ambition. The Academy, Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy and SAG Award-winning actress says Black women have been conditioned to believe they can’t achieve greatness.

“I feel like just as Black women, we are so conditioned to not feel that it’s okay to want to be great,” King shares. “Hence how I came into my whole response when you asked that question. But also, something I find often with Black women, is that you give us a little window, we’re going to kick it all the way open and take that moment.”

“And sometimes it can be perceived as taking all the air out of the room or ‘Wow, she is so big, she’s so [loud].’ But it’s also the very thing that makes us unique, it’s the history of what the Black woman has had to endure that has become part of our DNA,” she continues. “So, when you see that window just crack open, you push through.”

King also dishes on her critically-acclaimed directorial debut, “One Night in Miami”.

“When I read the script, I saw my son in these conversations. I could hear him and his Black friend,” she explains. “But also, me, being a celebrity, I could relate to the conversations from a space of, ‘What is your social responsibility supposed to be when you have a platform? Am I Black enough? Am I too Black?’”

“So, I really connected to [the script] on an emotional level, and when I met Kemp [Powers], the first thing I said was, ‘I feel like this is a love letter to the Black man.’ And he was like, ‘You get it,'” she concludes.