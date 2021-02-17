Taylor Swift ‘Absolutely Terrified’ Of ‘Jinxing’ Oscars Nod For ‘Only The Young’

Taylor Swift is getting a lot of Oscars buzz for “Only the Young”, but she does not want to jinx it.

Swift caught up with Vanity Fair to discuss her critically acclaimed promotional single from the equally-acclaimed documentary “Miss Americana”. The song and movie are already contenders for Academy Award recognition, but Swift is hesitant to put the cart before the horse.

“It would mean a great deal to me, especially since ‘Only the Young’ immortalizes such a pivotal moment in my life and our country’s mobilization to move together toward change,” she told the magazine. “I would be incredibly honoured to be included. But I am absolutely terrified to go further into the daydream for fear of jinxing it.”

“This particular song, and the process of creating it, was a perfect example of how visceral writing a song can be,” Swift continued. “You try to transport yourself back to a time you felt intense emotion and write from that place. … Every once in a blue moon, you end up in the studio at the exact moment you’re feeling that raw emotion.”

Swift was often warned about mixing music and politics; however, she felt an obligation to do so.

“As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of [politics],” Swift said. “The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [actor Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out.”

“I didn’t want the defeat and hopelessness I felt for our country’s future to get the best of me. I didn’t want to weep. I wanted to have hope,” she concluded. “Writing ‘Only the Young’ helped me push through that moment in my life and gave me the hope to keep fighting for what I believe is right.”