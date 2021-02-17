Robin Thicke Says He’s Attended Therapy Sessions With His Fiancée April Love Geary And Ex-Wife Paula Patton

Robin Thicke has said he’s attended couples therapy with his fiancée, April Love Geary, as well as attending sessions with his ex-wife, Paula Patton, to work on their relationships in the past.

Thicke said during an interview with the Black Girls Texting podcast, “Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice.

“If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things.”

April Love Geary, Robin Thicke. Photo: EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Thicke went on, “Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in coparenting. We’ve had a few sessions and it’s really helped for us, so I am a total believer in therapy.”

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton arrive at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty)

The musician added that while he understands some people may not want to “do therapy every week,” there are times when it’s helpful.

He shared, “When you hit a wall and you know you’ve hit a wall and you’re standing still, a great way to knock that wall down is to have a third party or another person help you.”

Thicke and his other half Geary share Mia, two, Lola, one, and Luca, two months, together, while he also shares 10-year-old son Julian with ex Patton, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2015.