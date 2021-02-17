Blue Ivy Poses Next To Mom Beyonce For Latest Ivy Park Campaign

Click to share this via email

Blue Ivy Carter is making her modelling debut.

Posing next to her mom Beyonce, the 9-year-old Grammy nominee stars in the latest campaign for Adidas x Ivy Park.

The fresh new line, called “Icy Park”, is full of outwear and matching athleisure looks all in bold patterns and icy colours.

Hailey Bieber and Gucci Mane also star in the campaign.

Despite her famous parents, Queen Bey and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter is making a name for herself. Earlier this year, little Blue earned her first-ever Grammy nomination.

Blue is up for the award of Best Music Video thanks to her part in the song “Brown Skinned Girl” with her mom. Blue features at the beginning of the hit Beyonce single.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3.

“Icy Park” drops Feb. 19.