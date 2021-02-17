Ed Sheeran Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Throwback Pirate Photo

Ed Sheeran is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Sheeran celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday. The “Shape of You” singer posted a throwback photo to celebrate the occasion. In the image, Sheeran posted a childhood photo of him dressed up as a pirate. Next to the photograph is a pirate ship-themed cake and what appear to be chocolate coins.

“30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved,” Sheeran captioned the Instagram photo. “Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar, poor bloke.”

“I’ll be back online with the fourth instalment in the series later this year,” he concluded. “Until then xx.”

Sheeran has not released a project since his chart-topping No. 6 Collaborations Project in July 2019. His last full-length solo album was 2017’s Divide. He did release the non-album single “Afterglow” in late December.