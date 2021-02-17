Kate Winslet Turns Detective In Limited Series ‘Mare Of Easttown’

By Corey Atad.

HBO has found its next detective in Kate Winslet.

The Oscar-winning actress is starring in the new limited series “Mare of Easttown”, and on Wednesday the show debuted its moody first trailer.

Still adored in her small Pennsylvania town for scoring the game-winning shot in a championship basketball game, Winslet’s Mare is now a detective.

Photo: HBO
Photo: HBO

When she begins investigating a murder in a nearby creek, Mare stars uncovering the town’s hidden secrets.

The show also stars Guy Pearce, Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and more.

“Mare of Easttown” premieres April 18.

