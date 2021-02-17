A ’90s Girl Group Reunites In ‘Girls5Eva’ Trailer From Tina Fey

Click to share this via email

Tina Fey has a new comedy cooking.

Fey teams up with Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as a fictional ’90s group that reunites decades later. Peacock premiered a trailer for the upcoming comedy on Wednesday.

“When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot,” a synopsis by Peacock reads. “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?”

“Girls5eva” will premiere sometime on Peacock.