Courteney Cox Proves She’ll Be There For You By Playing Piano For Cover Of ‘Friends’ Theme

Apparently Courteney Cox has been making good use of her time in quarantine learning to play piano, and she took to Instagram Wednesday to show off her keyboard chops on a tune that’s near and dear to her heart.

Accompanied on guitar by Australian singer-songwriter Joel Taylor, Cox kicks things off with some iconic rapid-fire handclaps before the duo launch into The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You”, a.k.a. the theme from “Friends”.

Playing along with the theme as it’s heard in the background, ahead of an episode on television, Cox concludes with a piano flourish of the final melodic notes before being interrupted by a voice from the TV speaker.

“Oh,” she says with surprise. “That was Chandler.”

“How’d I do?” she asks in the caption.

She then asking her followers for some suggestions about “what I should learn next…”

Among the celebs to applaud her musical abilities in the comments were “Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon and gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who gushed that she “NAILED IT!”