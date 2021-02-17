PETA Pushes For ‘Cruella’ To Take A Pro-Adoption Stance

The new trailer for the Disney’s “Cruella” dropped on Wednesday, and the “101 Dalmations”-inspired live-action film — starring Emma Stone as villainous Cruella De Vil — has already earned a warning from PETA.

Hours after the trailer’s release, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals issued a statement recalling how Disney’s 1996 live-action remake of the animated “101 Dalmations” led to a massive uptick of people bringing Dalmation puppies into their homes — only to ditch them at shelters when they grew older, typically because that particular breed is notoriously strong-willed and difficult to train.

RELATED: Emma Stone Is An Edgy Cruella De Vil In First ‘Cruella’ Trailer

“No character spotlights the cruelty of wearing fur or skinning dogs better than Cruella, but PETA’s praise will be on paws until Disney takes steps to stop a repeat of 1996, when animal shelters were flooded with Dalmatians reportedly bought and discarded by ‘101 Dalmatians’ fans who weren’t prepared for the puppies to grow up,” said PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange in a statement.

“The devil is in the details, and Cruella must remind viewers that animals are individuals — not accessories — and to adopt them.”

Disney has yet to respond to PETA’s statement.