Haim Posts TikTok Video Confirming New ‘Gasoline’ Collab With Taylor Swift

Haim has a new collab coming, featuring Taylor Swift.

Fresh off their huge hit on Swift’s latest surprise album Evermore with “No Body No Crime”, the sister trio is teaming up with the superstar once again.

In a teaser on TikTok, Haim, which is made up of sisters Danielle, Este and Alana, shared a sneak peek at the upcoming track, showing eldest sister Danielle turning up the volume on a car radio playing a remix of their tune “Gasoline” with Swift.

The short clip offers a taste of the chorus with Swift on background vocals.

“Gasoline” is off Haim’s June 2020 album, Women In Music Pt. III.

Haim and Swift have had a long relationship together, in fact, the band served as Swift’s opener on the North American leg of the 1989 World Tour in 2015.