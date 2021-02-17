‘Mom’ To End After 8th Season, Series Finale Set For May

“Mom” will be calling it a day at the end of the current eighth season, with CBS announcing the news on Wednesday.

The Allison Janney-starring series is the network’s longest-running comedy on the air; Janney had co-starred with Anna Faris, who exited the show after the seventh season, which took away the complex mother-daughter dynamic that had been at the heart of the series.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honour to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay in a statement to Deadline.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us,” the statement continued.

“Since its premiere, Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch,” added CBS president Kelly Kahl. “Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney.”

Since the series premiered in 2013, Janney has earned five Emmy nominations (and two wins) for her performance.

The series finale of “Mom” will air on Thursday, May 6.