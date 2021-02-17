Neil Patrick Harris Is ‘So Happy’ About Disney+ Reboot Of ‘Doogie Howser’

Neil Patrick Harris paid a virtual visit to Variety‘s Marc Malkin for the “Just for Variety” podcast.

In addition to discussing his new series “It’s a Sin”, set in London during the early days of the AIDS crisis, Harris shared his feelings on the upcoming reboot of “Doogie Howser M.D.” for Disney+, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” which will follow the adventures of Hawaiian teenager Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) as she embarks on a medical career at age 16.

“I’m so happy,” Harris told Malkin of the gender-swapping reboot of the show that made him a star at age 16.

“The creator of it was a big producer on ‘How I Met Your Mother’,” he said, referring to “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” creator Kourtney Kang. “I think setting it with a female protagonist is a great call… I think it’s in really good hands. I feel like it’s a passion project for many and I can’t wait to watch it.”

Has Harris been approached about appearing in the new reboot in some capacity? “No,” Harris responded.

“Would you?” asked Malkin.

“My goodness, that’s a tricky question to answer to you. Because if I say no it sounds like I don’t want to be involved and I’m passing judgement on it. If I say yes it sounds like I’m trying to get a job,” he joked.

“It hasn’t come my way and I sincerely wish them all great success,” Harris added.