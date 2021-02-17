‘Paddington 3’ Confirmed To Be In The Works

Britain’s most beloved talking teddy bear is coming to the silver screen for a third time.

Entertainment Weekly reports that development of a third film in the “Paddington” series has long been rumoured, and on Wednesday Studiocanal confirmed that “Paddington 3” is on its way.

“We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and film 2,” a rep for the studio told EW.

Ben Whishaw provided the voice of the lovable bear in the 2014 original and again in 2017’s “Paddington 2”.

Casting details have yet to be revealed, so it isn’t yet known if either “The Undoing” co-stars Nicole Kidman (who played Paddington’s nemesis in the first film) and Hugh Grant (the big bad in “Paddington 2”) will be returning for the new sequel.

As for Whishaw, in a 2018 interview with EW he revealed he was ready and willing to step back into those iconic yellow Wellingtons.

“I absolutely love doing Paddington,” he said. “It takes a lot of time, and each time I’ve done it, it’s taken the better part of a year. But… I would love to do another one.”