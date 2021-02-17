Howard Stern Declares He’s ‘Full On Free Britney’ After ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

There’s no denying that Howard Stern has goofed on Britney Spears over the years, but the radio icon has now changed his tune.

On Wednesday’s edition of his SiriusXM radio show, Stern discussed the new “Framing Britney” documentary and why he feels that the “Toxic” singer — and not a conservator — should be in charge of her affairs.

“I think I’m Free Britney now, I think I’m full on Free Britney,” Stern told co-host Robin Quivers, as reported by Just Jared.

RELATED: Perez Hilton Regrets ‘A Lot Or Most’ Of What He Said About Britney Spears

While Stern admitted he questioned just how capable she actually is, he pointed out that other male celebrities weren’t placed under conservatorship despite displaying far more outrageous behaviour than Spears ever did.

“Ozzy [Osbourne] bit the head off of a bat in a business meeting. He’s in charge of his own finances,” Stern noted.