Donald Glover Signs Multi-Year Deal With Amazon, Hires Malia Obama For Writing Staff

Donald Glover reportedly has a new home for his content.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim that Glover is leaving his deal with Disney-owned FX (which aired his critically acclaimed series “Atlanta) and has signed a “multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with Amazon.”

According to THR‘s sources, the deal will involve the creation of “a content channel of sorts that will spotlight Glover’s work and other curated content on Amazon’s Prime Video hub.”

One of the potential projects that’s a part of the reported deal is a new series called “Hive”, which would “revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure,” and has already begun hiring writers.

Among them: former First Daughter Malia Obama, who landed a then-prestigious internship working with Harvey Weinstein in 2017, something she probably wishes everyone would not forget.

Meanwhile, the news comes days after Glover revealed that he and “Fleabag” star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge had signed on to write, exec produce and star in a new version of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, the 2005 spy thriller best known for creating the couple known as Brangelina.