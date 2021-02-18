Serena Williams Gets Emotional Before Walking Out Of Press Conference After Being Asked About Losing To Naomi Osaka

Click to share this via email

Serena Williams got emotional and ended a press conference early after losing to Naomi Osaka in Thursday’s 2021 Australian Open semifinal.

Osaka, who will now go on to compete against Jennifer Brady in the finals of the tennis tournament, beat Williams 6-3 and 6-4 in both games.

Williams blamed errors for the loss.

She told reporters after the match, “The difference today was errors. I made so many errors. Honestly, there were opportunities where I could have been up 5-0 and I just made so many errors.”

Williams later added, “It was a big error day for me today.”

One journalist then asked about a gesture she made, covering her heart while leaving the field.

After mentioning how fans thought it may be her way of saying goodbye, Williams replied, “If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone.”

She then said in response to another question, “I don’t know. I’m done,” before getting emotional and walking off.

See more in the clip above.