‘Modern Family’ Star Nolan Gould Shows Off His Buff New Bod

Nolan Gould has seriously been working out in quarantine.

In a new interview with People, the 22-year-old former “Modern Family” star shows off his extremely buff new physique.

RELATED: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates Birthday With ‘Modern Family’ Mini-Reunion

“I’ve been working out an hour and a half every day with my friend Michael, who is a personal trainer,” Gould says.

“We have a really cool socially distant setup that has allowed me to get fit while also being safe. It’s been nice. Especially being unemployed in quarantine, having a reason to get up and stay motivated,” he continues. “It’s been something that’s been very healthy and positive for me in quarantine. It’s really changed my outlook.”

Sharing his routine, Gould says, “I kind of split stuff up throughout the day. I do an hour of strength training every day, and then 30 minutes of cardio and core throughout the day.”

He also put himself on a “pretty crazy diet.”

“I’m eating so much healthier, even though there’s less of it,” Gould says. “What I get is actually really healthy food for you: lean protein, eating as many vegetables as you want, and staying away from things like soda. Nourishing the mind, body, all that. And actually, for me the biggest thing was cutting out alcohol, for me, that’s actually been very nice. I feel more clear-headed and have been doing as much writing as possible, being in acting class, taking all the steps I can so when the pandemic’s finally over, hopefully I’ll just be ready to go to work.”

RELATED: 13-Year-Old ‘Modern Family’ Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Is A Breakout Star On TikTok

Meanwhile, getting in shape has also meant rediscovering his love of parkour.

“I used to do parkour when I was a kid, and really loved it. Except, there became a point where I kind of started to plateau, or I couldn’t really do the next big move, and it actually scared me, and was getting hurt a lot,” Gould explains. “I dislocated my hip trying to impress a girl while doing parkour and that was the end. I was done after that, obviously.”