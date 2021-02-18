Gwen Stefani Talks Being Engaged During A Pandemic: ‘I’d Love To Get Married, But That’s Hard To Plan’

Tying the knot under lockdown isn’t easy.

Gwen Stefani is on the cover of the new, spring issue of Wonderland. magazine, and in it she talks about her engagement to Blake Shelton, which the couple announced back in October.

“I would love to get married, but I want my parents there, so that’s hard to plan,” she says. “We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there’s not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out!”

She adds of the pandemic, “There was an amazing need to have a pause, I think, that we didn’t even know could be possible.”

Stefani also gushes about her fiancé’s success in country music, saying, “[He’s] kind of a phenomenon over here. He’s had 28 No. 1 radio hits and has been on ‘The Voice’ for 20 seasons. Not to brag, but…”

The pandemic has also given Stefani more time to work on her music.

“I wasn’t planning on it, but someone said they were writing on Zoom, and I said ‘Shoot, I’ll try it.'”