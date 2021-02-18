‘Real Housewives’ Star Mary Cosby Says She And Her Husband/Step-Grandfather Sleep In Separate Beds

Mary Cosby discussed her unconventional marriage during part 2 of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion on Wednesday.

The reality TV star explained that she wed her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., in an “arranged” marriage, People reported.

“My grandmother told me, for herself, that she wanted me to take her place,” she said. “Basically, Robert Sr. was 20 years younger than my grandmother. My grandmother felt like she robbed his youth. So she said, ‘If something ever happens, I want you to marry one of my girls, because I know that they will be loyal to you and treat you good like you treated me.'”

Cosby revealed how she and Robert Sr. “prayed” for the relationship for two years before getting married. They tied the knot 21 years ago following the death of Cosby’s grandmother.

“We felt like it was God’s will,” she shared.

When asked during the reunion whether she is “in love” with Robert Sr., Cosby, who shares a teenage son with her husband, replied, “I absolutely think I am.”

However, she confirmed they don’t sleep in the same bed, have separate bedrooms, and haven’t had sex in the “last few years.”

She insisted, “We’re happy,” holding back tears. “You can’t say or do anything to take happiness away from me. It’s hard to get. If you can find that in a man, it doesn’t matter where he came from.”

“Marriages are hard, they’re horrible, they can be a nightmare,” Cosby went on. “I have a beautiful one.”

According to Page Six, Cosby was 22 years old when she married Robert Sr., who was 42 years old.