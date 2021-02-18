Tristan Thompson Wants To Reconcile With Khloe Kardashian: ‘You Just Gotta Live For Yourself’

Tristan Thompson picks Kim Kardashian’s brain on how to get back with her sister Khloe.

Tristan and Kim catch up in a new teaser for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The NBA player opens up about his on/off relationship with Khloe. The two share a daughter: two-year-old True Thompson.

“Some days are good,” Tristan tells Kim. “And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what’s going on with the media.”

Kim replies, “I don’t even think it’s up to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through. I think it’s just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she’s totally fine otherwise she wouldn’t be hanging out with you 24/7.”

Tristan agrees with Kim’s assessment: “She’s carrying a suitcase of other people’s opinions and thoughts.”

Kim admits it’s unusual to see Khloe so vulnerable, “She was always, like, the tough Khloe that doesn’t give a f**k.”

The way Tristan sees it, Khloe needs to be more like Kanye West.

“Like Ye, he don’t give a damn if you like him or not,” Tristan argues. “But guess what, he’s happy and he’s gonna do it his way and you’re gonna like him or not. That’s why I respect him.”

“You’re gonna ride this journey the way you want to and it’s either, people are gonna be with you or against you, but at least if you die, you’re going to die doing it your way,” he adds. “That’s my mentality. And she’s gotta understand it too.”

Kim says it all comes down to communication and it’s a conversation Tristan and Khloe need to have.

“Honestly, I just think that you should talk to her; that you should just tell her you don’t want to rush her process, but… that you don’t want to be this kept secret because she is so embarrassed,” the mom of four explains. “Like, that makes you sad.”

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!