Meek Mill Brushes Off Cancel Culture Calls After Leaked Kobe Bryant Helicopter Lyric

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Meek Mill. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Meek Mill is paying no mind to those calling for his cancellation after a leaked lyrics nod to Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash.

Someone on Twitter caught a whiff of Meek’s lyrics from a song with Lil Baby that was leaked last year. In the song, Meek delivers a punchline based on Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash: “And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

Meek addressed the backlash on Twitter, suggesting those hopping on the cancellation bandwagon need to “wake up” from the mind control, comparing it to “Zombieland”.

The song may have been called “Don’t Worry” but the lyrics on Genius’ website have since been removed. Additionally, the account that went viral for posting the lyrics was suspended, suggesting that Meek or his label may have sought out a copyright strike, per Hot New Hip Hop.

Bryant’s helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020. All nine people on board were killed, including the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

