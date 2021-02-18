Neil Patrick Harris Tells Ellen He’s ‘Free’ Now That His 10-Year-Old Twins Have Gone Back To ‘Actual School’

Neil Patrick Harris discusses family life during an appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The 47-year-old, who shares “miraculous” 10-year-old twins Harper and Gideon with husband David Burtka, jokes: “Ellen, I’m free!” as he reveals the youngsters have returned to school for in-person learning amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor tells the host, “They’re in school, all of a sudden. We’ve been in remote school since March and then the school [recently] opened up.

“As of last week, they were able to be [back] — with all the protocols, the masks, the six feet apart, getting tested all the time — but they’re in actual school.”

Despite joking he’s “free,” Harris admits he misses his kids “so much.”

The star also talks about “It’s A Sin” during the interview and tells DeGeneres how he and his family contracted COVID-19 at the same time at the start of the pandemic.

Plus, Harris shows off some items he has around his house during a game of “Drawer Dash”, including his new puppy Ella and a “Doogie Howser, M.D.” keepsake.