Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Video Has Been Remastered In Startling High-Def Clarity

By Rachel West.

It’s the ultimate Rick-roll.

The music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 earworm “Never Gonna Give You Up” has been remastered in 60-fps 4K high definition, giving the formerly fuzzy video a clarity that is shocking fans.

The change came as a shock to those who are familiar with one of the internet’s greatest and longest-running jokes of Rick-rolling, a prank that involves surprising unsuspecting users with Astley’s video.

RELATED: Rick Astley Makes The Ultimate ‘RickTok’ Debut On TikTok

But the new HD music video isn’t winning over fans, who are shocked by the crystal clarity of the video. Though the updated video was released last month, it did not attract the attention of Twitter until now, prompting #RickAstley to trend. Reaction has ranged from users calling the new version “cursed” to comparing it to a David Lynch film.

Watch the remastered video, above, and compare it to the original video, below.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP