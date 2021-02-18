Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ Video Has Been Remastered In Startling High-Def Clarity

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s the ultimate Rick-roll.

The music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 earworm “Never Gonna Give You Up” has been remastered in 60-fps 4K high definition, giving the formerly fuzzy video a clarity that is shocking fans.

The change came as a shock to those who are familiar with one of the internet’s greatest and longest-running jokes of Rick-rolling, a prank that involves surprising unsuspecting users with Astley’s video.

RELATED: Rick Astley Makes The Ultimate ‘RickTok’ Debut On TikTok

But the new HD music video isn’t winning over fans, who are shocked by the crystal clarity of the video. Though the updated video was released last month, it did not attract the attention of Twitter until now, prompting #RickAstley to trend. Reaction has ranged from users calling the new version “cursed” to comparing it to a David Lynch film.

Watch the remastered video, above, and compare it to the original video, below.

Somebody remastered the Rick Astley video in 60 fps 4k and I am deeply, deeply upset. https://t.co/qYuLrQwe0I — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) February 18, 2021

The most important result of remastering Rick Astley’s music video pic.twitter.com/cUNlLQTwks — ⬇️↘️➡️🅿️ (@tankbearclaw) February 18, 2021

I hit the wrong button and watched the Rick Astley in 4K 60fps video full screen, so basically I’m bulletproof for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/Dh1a9twiS2 — Ilana Keller (@IlanaKeller) February 18, 2021

Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video redone in 4K 60fps is the 🔥🔥🔥 we all need Next, I wanna see OutKast’s “B.O.B”, Guns N' Roses’ “November Rain” and Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” in 4K 60fps pic.twitter.com/CAlOaXZ5zc — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) February 18, 2021

4K Rick Astley looking like a David Lynch film. https://t.co/C1xXWuA7RD — BrianEmo (Knife and cleaver, lye and loam) (@roesler_brian) February 18, 2021

my new fear is 60 fps 4k resolution Rick Astley — ☾ akira ☽🏳️‍⚧️ (@velorii_um) February 18, 2021