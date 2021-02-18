Dolly Parton Asks That Bill To Erect Statue Of Her Be Dismissed, ‘Given All That Is Going On In The World’

Dolly Parton does not think it is an appropriate time to put her on a pedestal, quite literally.

Tennessee legislatures put forth a proposal to erect a statue of Parton on Capitol grounds. The country legend, 75, announced on Thursday that she has formally requested to remove the bill.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Confirms Plans To Appear On ‘Grace And Frankie’

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” she wrote. “I am honoured and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time,” Parton continued. “I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or, perhaps, after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Explains Why She Turned Down Presidential Medal Of Freedom

“In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud,” she concluded.

The Twitterverse was buzzing over Parton’s response.

This affirms for like the thousandth time why I am a fan and why I can hang up my rock-critic career the moment you agree to an interview. :) Good for you and more to the point, good for our country. THANK YOU for showing up as the authentic Dolly Parton every day. — Corey duBrowa (@coreydu) February 18, 2021

What a wonderful selfless act just like so many you have done. You are an amazing human being. If only the world was full of people like you. So much love and administration for you.💙❤️ — Music4ever77 (@music4ever77) February 18, 2021

Hey musicians, performers, artists, politicians, and human beings…this is how you do it. ❤️🤍💙 — freekbass (@freekbass) February 18, 2021