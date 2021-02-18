An Ancient Tournament Returns In ‘Mortal Kombat’ Restricted Trailer

Click to share this via email

Test your might, because on Thursday, Warner Bros. released the exciting restricted trailer for the new “Mortal Kombat” film, based on the iconic video game series.

The film stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, a mixed martial arts fighter who discovers his secret lineage and his connection to the ancient global tournament known as Mortal Kombat.

Along with discovering those hidden truths, Young finds himself the target of Sub-Zero and his clan of assassins.

To save himself and his family, the fighter searches out and enlists a team of fighters and take on the forces of the Outworld.

The film also stars Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Joe Taslim, Chin Han and more.

“Mortal Kombat” is set for release on April 16.