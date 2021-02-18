‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ Movie To Stream Free On YouTube For 48 Hours To Mark 51st Anniversary Of The Verdict

Aaron Sorkin’s award-nominated drama “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” will be free to stream on YouTube for two days.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 19, the ensemble drama will be available globally for viewers on Netflix’s YouTube channel for 48 hours. Viewers are not required to have a Netflix subscription to watch the film.

The YouTube special screening comes on the 51st anniversary of the verdict and sentencing in the trial, which took place from Feb. 18, 1970, to Feb. 20, 1970.

In a statement, Sorkin says they’re offering the free two-day film streaming to “commemorate the verdict in the historic trial by remembering the real patriots who inspired a generation – actually, generations – to take to the streets and uphold the foundations of our US Constitution, along with the courageous voices that continue to do so today.”

Sacha Baron Cohen, who earned nominations at both the SAG Awards and Golden Globes for his performance, made a video announcement along with Sorkin and co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, Alex Sharp, John Carroll Lynch and Eddie Redmayne.

The film was released on Netflix in October and tells the true story of the seven men on trial who were faced with various charges stemming from the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Written and directed by Sorkin, the film is also nominated for Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards.