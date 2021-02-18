Lupita Nyong’o’s Graphic Novel ‘Sulwe’ To Become Netflix Animated Musical

Lupita Nyong'o. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Magic is in the air.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has announced plans for a new animated movie musical based on Lupita Nyong’o’s graphic novel series Sulwe.

“The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart,” Nyong’o said. “It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love. Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colourism, to have understanding and empathy.”

The books tell the story of a young girl whose skin is darker than that of those around her and who dreams of being beautiful. When the Night sends Sulwe a shooting star to guide her, she sets out on a magical journey to learn that true beauty comes from within.

Nyongo wrote the book, with illustrations done by Vashti Harrison. She will also produce the new feature film.

