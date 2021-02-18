Kelly Rowland Gets Emotional Over Beyoncé And Michelle Williams Meeting Her Newborn Son Noah

Kelly Rowland isn’t the only superstar her newborn son Noah has met since entering the world on Jan. 21. As Rowland revealed in an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, recently paid a visit to meet her baby boy.

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just… Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift,” Rowland gushed.

“It’s really a gift because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships… It’s the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years,” she continued. “And I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you’re going to make me cry.”

The group’s sisterhood is one that’s lasted for decades. May 1 will mark 20 years since the release of their third studio album, Survivor.

“I remember it feeling like, ‘Here’s the hit. Here’s your first No. 1, here’s your second No. 1. This record is at the top of the charts, it’s staying at the No. 1 spot. The record went platinum.’ It’s just like the train that wouldn’t stop moving,” Rowland reflected. “It was amazing.”

Destiny’s Child officially disbanded in 2006, but they’ve reunited for musical performances several times since then. They’ve also been there for each other personally, supporting each other through major life moments like marriage and motherhood.

Rowland’s baby boy Noah is her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon. The pair are also parents to 6-year-old son Titan, and as the singer admitted to ET, her whole world has changed after becoming a mom of two.

“Noah has his own set of needs right now, and Titan still needs the attention that he got before Noah, which is really something,” she shared.

“Yesterday, he dragged me down and was like, ‘Mommy, I need you to look at me. I need you to see me,’ which is what I tell him. I was like, ‘If ever Mommy is getting busy or something, you have to tell me. I want to give you everything that I can, but if I don’t and you feel like you need something, you have to tell Mommy.’ So he does, and he did,” Rowland said. “And we sat and talked together, so he was very, very happy last night.”

And while she’s balancing life with two boys, Rowland is still working on new music. Her new EP, K, is set to drop on Friday.

“I am so excited about the music,” she gushed. “I always say the music, it’s alive. There’s live horns and all these big feelings of records… I just feel like the record, it spoke to me, and I was just praying it would speak to others. I am just really, really hyped to share it.”

Rowland’s kids are also involved in her new music, with Titan and Noah making an appearance in her music video for “Black Magic.”

“I literally told the director what I wanted, what I was looking for. And he gave it to me,” she revealed. “He took it to another level. That’s what was so special.”

“We shot it the morning of my birthday and then were able to get it into the edit immediately. And I was like, this is how I share my little ones with everybody,” she added.

Rowland’s new single, “Black Magic,” is out now, and her EP, K, releases Friday. Tune in to Wednesday’s ET for more of our interview. Check your local listings.

