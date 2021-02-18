Dwayne Johnson: ‘I Would Consider A Presidential Run’

Dwayne Johnson has lain a smackdown in the ring, on the big screen, and he’s willing to do it in the White House.

“The Rock” plays a fictional version of himself in “Young Rock” on a campaign for U.S. presidency in 2032. Johnson, 48, recently spoke with USA Today and addressed the renewed rumour that he sought a seat in America’s highest office.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

This is far, far from the first time Johnson has addressed a potential political run.

“I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better,” Johnson told GQ in 2017. “We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s— out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part.”

“Young Rock” premiered on Feb. 16.