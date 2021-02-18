Princess Eugenie Is ‘Doing Really Well’ After Having C-Section Due To Scoliosis Surgery, Source Says

Princess Eugenie is loving being a mom.

A source told People the royal is “doing really well” after welcoming her first child, a baby boy, with husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9.

Eugenie had a C-section due to her previous spinal surgery for scoliosis, the insider confirmed, adding that she “sounded very content and said the baby is a complete dream!”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the baby boy has yet to meet his grandparents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the source said.

Despite the little one’s name not being revealed as of yet, Ferguson could have dropped a hint during a recent Instagram video showing her flipping a pancake to mark Shrove Tuesday in the U.K.

One of the bookies’ favourites in terms of names is Arthur, and the book Arthur Fantastic can be seen in the clip.

Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement of the little one’s arrival: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

The message continued, “This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”