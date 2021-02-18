Stunning Obama Family Pic Shared Before Daughter Malia Reportedly Hired By Donald Glover For Amazon Gig

Click to share this via email

Barack Obama is celebrating his loved ones.

On Valentine’s Day, the former U.S. president shared a sweet shoutout to his wife, Michelle Obama, and their two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

Since his children rarely make appearances on Barack’s Instagram, the new post came as a nice surprise for his followers.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile,” he captioned the post. “Your dazzling light makes everything brighter.”

In the photo, eldest daughter Malia, 22, stood next to Barack in a floral frock while Sasha, 19, opted for a stylish white dress to match mom, Michelle.

The post came just days before Malia’s new writing gig was announced in a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Donald Glover has reportedly hired the Harvard grad as a writer after signing a new deal with Amazon Studios.

After college, Malia landed a then-prestigious internship working with Harvey Weinstein in 2017.