Jamie Foxx Deals With Fatherhood In First Look Photos From ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Netflix Series

By Corey Atad.

Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020

Being a full-time dad to a teenage girl isn’t easy.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first official images from the new sitcom “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”, starring Jamie Foxx.

Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020

In the show, Foxx plays Brian Sixon, a “successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home.”

Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
Photo: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020

The series is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer on the show.

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” premieres April 14.

