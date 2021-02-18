VP Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is continuing to make a name for herself in the fashion industry.

The 21-year-old, who was signed to IMG Models shortly after catching people’s attention with her Miu Miu coat at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, just made her official runway debut for American label Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week.

Like most other things, Proenza Schouler’s Fall-Winter 2021 womenswear collection show was digital this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Their campaign video saw the concrete perimeter of the Parrish Art Museum be turned into a makeshift runway.

The collection, according to CNN, aims to “comfort, inspire, and empower the modern-day woman.”

Emhoff admitted to being nervous in a NYFW interview.

“I definitely lost a little sleep the night before,” she said in a conversation with Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. “I mean I’m walking for the first time, I’m in a professional environment for the first time… It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world.”

She continued, “For a really long time when i was younger I wanted to be a designer. Then I took it a little more seriously, I started taking courses at Central Saint Martins over two summers… it definitely exposed me to the intensity of design school.”

Watch the whole Proenza Schouler NYFW show below.