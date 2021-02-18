Foo Fighters Deliver Unexpected Cover Of Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Dave Grohl. Photo: Amazon/Facebook
Foo Fighters are getting their Bee Gees on.

The group caught up with Jo Whiley’s “Sofa Sessions” on BBC Radio 2, where they performed a cover of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing”. The impromptu song session was inspired by the HBO documentary “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”.

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl said. “I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

You can listen to the full cover, live renditions of “All My Life” and “Waiting on a War” and their interview with Whiley at the BBC’s website: bbc.co.uk.

