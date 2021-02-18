Foo Fighters Deliver Unexpected Cover Of Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters are getting their Bee Gees on.

The group caught up with Jo Whiley’s “Sofa Sessions” on BBC Radio 2, where they performed a cover of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing”. The impromptu song session was inspired by the HBO documentary “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”.

RELATED: Foo Fighters Stage A Youth Revolt In ‘Waiting On A War’ Music Video

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl said. “I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

You can listen to the full cover, live renditions of “All My Life” and “Waiting on a War” and their interview with Whiley at the BBC’s website: bbc.co.uk.