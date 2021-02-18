‘Love Actually’ Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster ‘Hated, Hated, Hated’ Being Spoken Down To As A Kid Actor

Thomas Brodie-Sangster doesn’t like taking acting too seriously.

After starring as a child in “Love Actually”, the 30-year-old turned heads with his recent performance in “The Queen’s Gambit”. In the new issue of Mr. Porter, he talked about coming up as a kid actor.

“I hated, hated, ‘hated’ being spoken down to in any way or mollycoddled as a child,” Brodie-Sangster said. “So, when I’d go on set, everyone would just treat me as just another person hired to do a job and I loved that sense of responsibility. But, I mean, that must affect how you develop and grow as a person.”

He also explained how despite taking his work very seriously, he tries to keep his acting approach much lighter.

“I could be the professional… then come home and still surround myself with toys and sit for hours in my room and just play,” Brodie-Sangster explained. “That’s how I looked at acting: it is just playing around, it’s not that serious; it’s just putting on voices and pretending to be someone else for the day, which is all I did at home with my sister anyway.”

He added, “Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I’ll pretend to be different people and characters and my voice sounds different–sometimes that’s just for fun and sometimes it’s intentional — I don’t know,” he noted. “Life can sometimes feel make-believe but you make-believe along with it to make it feel more fun. Sometimes.”