Catherine Zeta-Jones Launches Her First Ready-To-Wear Clothing Line

Catherine Zeta-Jones is launching her own ready-to-wear clothing line.

The Oscar-winning actress, 51, teased the brand new collection, under her Casa Zeta-Jones lifestyle label, which is promising to deliver luxury clothing for every woman.

“I am so excited to announce my latest project for @casazetajones, a ready-to-wear clothing collection!” she teased this week.

Zeta-Jones herself modelled some of the fashions posted on her label’s Instagram, including a fuchsia pleated skirt and matching sweater. Other pieces shown off by the actress in a series of posts, include a black high neck silk button down with lace sleeves and detailing, a snakeskin pattern dress and some quarantine-appropriate grey cozies.

“I created a collection that not only embodies my vision, but represents a real lifestyle that dresses women from morning to night, from ‘everyday to extraordinary,'” she continued. “I hope you all love it as much as I have loved creating it.”

While Casa Zeta-Jones has been around since 2017, the lifestyle brand also includes a line of home decor, beauty and footwear.

According to the official website, a dance-leisure collection is up next.