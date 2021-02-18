Zooey Deschanel And Michael Bolton Team Up To Host ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’ Reboot

“The Dating Game” is coming back!

On Thursday, ABC announced it’s rebooting the iconic game show with Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton hosting “The Celebrity Dating Game”.

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel Says Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Was Her ‘2020 MVP’

According to Deadline, the eight-episode series will feature a roster of celebrity singles looking for love. Each celebrity will remain a master as they choose from a panel of three bachelors or bachelorettes.

Suitors will also have the chance to guess the identity of the celebrity behind the wall using special clues, questions and parody songs performed by Bolton. The singer will also act as executive producer, ABC announced in a tweet.

RELATED: Michael Bolton Changes ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’ Lyrics To Be About Mac & Cheese In Parody Clip

“The Dating Game” originally premiered in 1965 and ran until 1973. It has been rebooted several times in the decades since and it spawned many international versions.