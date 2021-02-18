Watch: Kings Of Leon’s ‘Echoing’ Music Video From Upcoming Album

Kings of Leon return with a new music video for their single “Echoing”.

The three-time Grammy-winning musicians dropped the official vid for their new song on Thursday. The track is featured on the band’s upcoming eighth studio album, When You See Yourself. The group has not released a full-length project since 2016’s Walls.

“Echoing” is the third single off the album, following the releases of “The Bandit” and “100,000 People” earlier this year.

Kings of Leon will release When You See Yourself on March 5. You can pre-order the album here.