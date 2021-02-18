‘Creepshow’ Episode Featuring Marilyn Manson Pulled After Evan Rachel Wood Allegations

The producers and cast of AMC horror series “Creepshow” made a virtual appearance at the winter edition of the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, currently underway via Zoom.

While discussing the upcoming season of “Creepshow”, executive producer Greg Nicotero addressed an upcoming episode featuring shock rocker Marilyn Manson, currently engulfed in controversy after ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of being her abuser (a charge that he denied).

“I found out about it the same time that everybody else did, that particular morning [when Wood shared her allegations on Instagram],” said Nicotero.

According to Nicotero, there was no hesitation that the episode would have to be shelved.

“I don’t think there wasn’t a moment we didn’t want to do the right thing and pull the episode,” Nicotero said. “I don’t think we thought about it more than four seconds.”

He added: “We stand by the decision. We stand by the support that that shows.”