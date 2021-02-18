Britney Spears Moves And Grooves To ‘Trampoline’ And ‘Hey, Soul Sister’

Click to share this via email

Britney Spears is groovin’ and movin’.

Spears, 39, shared a one-minute dance routine to Instagram on Thursday. The footage cuts between performances to two very different songs: “Trampoline” by SHAED and “Hey, Soul Sister” by Train.

“What can I say?” the iconic pop star captioned the Instagram video. “I LOVE dancing and doing cardio in my living room !!!!! At least I’m closer to the fridge so I can get water.”

Spears, a one-time Grammy-winner and seven-time nominee, released her last album in 2016, Glory.