Annie Murphy Stars In New Look At The Upcoming Dramedy ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’

Annie Murphy is moving on from “Schitt’s Creek”.

The Canadian star, 34, stars in the new look at AMC’s upcoming dramedy “Kevin Can F**k Himself”.

As the trailer shows, “Kevin Can F**k Himself” breaks all television norms by showing both sides of the traditional sitcom housewife played by Murphy. Her character Allison’s “secret” life comes to light on the comedy series.

Starring alongside Murphy are Eric Peterson and Mary Hollis Inboden.

It is unclear when “Kevin Can F**k Himself” will premiere.