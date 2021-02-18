First Look At Edgy Festival-Favourite Comedy ‘Shiva Baby’

After earning acclaim at numerous film festivals (including TIFF), “Shiva Baby” is on its way to release.

In the edgy dark comedy, Rachel Sennott stars as Danielle, a college student who’s been relying financially on her older sugar daddy, Max (Danny Deferrari).

Shortly after receiving her latest payment from Max, Danielle rushes to meet her parents (Fred Melamed and Polly Draper) at a family shiva to honour a departed loved one.

RELATED: TIFF Reveals Canada’s Top 10 Films Of 2020

While being interrogated by an endless stream of pushy, nosy relatives about everything from a suspected eating disorder to what she’s planning to do with her life, she discovers her ex-girlfriend, Maya (Molly Gordon), is also there.

As if an awkward encounter with an ex isn’t stress-inducing enough, her panic escalates when her sugar daddy unexpectedly shows up, with his wife (Diana Agron of “Glee”) and crying baby in tow.

“As the day unfolds, Danielle struggles to keep up different versions of herself, fend off pressures from her family and confront her insecurities without completely losing it,” declares the film’s official synopsis.

“Shiva Baby” arrives in “select theatres” and VOD on April 2.