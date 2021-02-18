Halle Berry And Boyfriend Van Hunt Enjoy Romantic Ski Getaway

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are enjoying a PDA-packed getaway.

The actress, 54, shared a few snaps from her romantic ski trip with her longtime beau, showing off the beautiful landscapes and their stylish ski gear.

In one selfie, the pair wore face masks while sporting cozy scarves and hats to keep warm.

Another snap shows Hunt pulling a tube for a run down the tubing hill.

Photo: Instagram/HalleBerry

The romantic getaway comes just days after Berry penned a sweet message to her love on Valentine’s Day.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote in the caption of her post. “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it,” she continued. “If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Berry also released a V Day-inspired episode of her IGTV series “Bad & Booshy” with her best friend of two decades, fashion stylist and creative director Lindsay Flores.

In the new episode below, they spill on all their first kisses.

There will be four additional episodes of the hit IGTV series that will drop in 2021.