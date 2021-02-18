‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Director Kevin Lewis Talks Directing A Silent Nicolas Cage In Bonkers New Horror-Comedy

There’s no denying that “Willy’s Wonderland” is easily in the running for strangest film of 2021, thanks to both its bonkers premise and the completely silent performance of Nicolas Cage.

In the film, Cage plays a biker who’s told his chopper will be repaired free of charge — in exchange for him spending the night cleaning a Chuck-E-Cheese style restaurant populated by animatronic characters.

What he doesn’t find out until it’s too late is that animatronic critters are actually fierce, murderous monsters, and he’s a human sacrifice. However, that doesn’t go as planned, given that Cage’s character is no slouch in the homicidal rage department himself, leading all hell to break loose.

Director Kevin Lewis spoke about the film in the latest edition of the podcast “The Playlist”, describing “Willy’s Wonderland” as “a tightrope film. It could have gone either way. It could have gone real cheeseball and just terrible.”

He also opened up about what it was like directing a dialogue-free Cage in scenes where’s he’s battling the furry animatronic mascots trying to murder him.

“Nic really channeled Charles Bronson in ‘Once Upon a Time in the West,’ that’s one of his favourite movies. We talked a lot about that and ‘Valhalla Rising’ with Mads [Mikkelsen],” he said.

“It’s interesting because I was telling him, ‘Nic, I can only do two or three takes and I have to move on,’” he continued. “Of course, he knows that, we’re doing a movie in 20 days. And he’s like, ‘Well, Kevin, I like to get it in one… He gives you one, and it’s kinda the script. Then you get two, three, four, and five, and you get Nic Cage. I could have been there all day shooting stuff, and it would have gotten Cage-ier and Cage-ier. And the movie would have been cooler and cooler. The problem is that I would have only had a short film.”

Given the crazy nature of the film, Lewis didn’t see the point in trying to restrain his star.

“We’d do a Dutch angle [a tiltled, oblique camera shot] and it’s like, ‘Is this too much?’” Lewis added. “And I’d say, ‘Man, it’s Nic Cage versus an animatronic weasel, nothing’s too much.’”

The entire conversation can be heard below.